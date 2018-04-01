Yankees' CC Sabathia: Looks solid in season debut
Sabathia pitched five innings Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four.
Sabathia got his 2018 season off to a nice start against the Jays, keeping their bats quiet with a combination of groundball outs and strikeouts. That's a familiar formula for Sabathia, who has had a 50 percent groundball rate in each of the past two seasons. He is no longer a flame-throwing ace racking up strikeouts, but he has settled in as a reliable back-end starting pitcher in deeper mixed leagues and will contribute a decent ERA with some wins upside.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...