Yankees' CC Sabathia: Looks solid in season debut

Sabathia pitched five innings Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Sabathia got his 2018 season off to a nice start against the Jays, keeping their bats quiet with a combination of groundball outs and strikeouts. That's a familiar formula for Sabathia, who has had a 50 percent groundball rate in each of the past two seasons. He is no longer a flame-throwing ace racking up strikeouts, but he has settled in as a reliable back-end starting pitcher in deeper mixed leagues and will contribute a decent ERA with some wins upside.