Yankees' CC Sabathia: May need just one more rehab start

Sabathia (knee/chest), who will be placed on the 10-day IL Wednesday, may need just one more minor-league start before rejoining the big-league rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He threw four innings (49 pitches) in a minor-league game Monday and from a health perspective, he sounds very close to being able to join the Yankees. His five-game suspension ends after Tuesday's game, so the soonest he could come off the IL would be April 13. In the meantime, Jonathan Loaisiga will take his spot in the rotation.