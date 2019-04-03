Yankees' CC Sabathia: Moves to IL

The Yankees reinstated Sabathia (knee/chest) from his five-game suspension and transferred him to the 10-day injured list, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Due to the Yankees' light early schedule, the team decided it was best for Sabathia to get his suspension out of the way first before heading to the IL. Jonathan Loaisiga was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move and will tentatively step in as the Yankees' fifth starter, but he may only get two turns in the rotation before giving way to Sabathia, who is working back from offseason heart and knee procedures. Sabathia tossed four innings in a minor-league game this week and will likely only need one or two more rehab outings to build up to a starter's workload. He's eligible for activation as soon as April 13 and should be ready to go by that date or shortly thereafter.