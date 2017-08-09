Yankees' CC Sabathia: MRI comes back clean
Manager Joe Girardi said the MRI on Sabathia's injured knee "came back good," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news, as Wednesday's tests confirmed Sabathia isn't dealing with any structural damage in his knee. He remains without a timetable for his return at this point, though Girardi didn't rule out Sabathia taking his next turn in the rotation, so it doesn't seem like the big southpaw will be sidelined for too long. If he does end up missing his next start, Jordan Montgomery would likely fill in for him.
