Yankees' CC Sabathia: Next start bumped to Friday

Following Sunday's rainout, Sabathia's next outing has been pushed to Friday against the Royals, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Sabathia received a lubricant injection in his right knee to help with arthritis over the All-Star break, but he should be good to go moving forward. He'll get some much needed rest after Sunday's series finale was postponed due to inclement weather, as he'd previously been slated to toe the rubber Tuesday. The 38-year-old sports a 3.51 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 77:29 K:BB over 100 innings heading into the second half.