Yankees' CC Sabathia: Notches seventh win
Sabathia (7-4) threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while fanning seven as he snagged the victory Sunday against Texas.
Sabathia turned in yet another stellar outing, as he's allowed just five runs over his previous four starts (19.1 innings). The 38-year-old owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 106:41 K:BB through 119.1 frames in 2018. Sabathia will draw a favorable matchup his next time out, as he lines up to face the Blue Jays on Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Fans 12 in 5.2 innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just three innings•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Early exit in nightcap against Royals•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: To start second half of doubleheader•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Next start bumped to Friday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Allows four earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...