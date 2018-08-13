Yankees' CC Sabathia: Notches seventh win

Sabathia (7-4) threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while fanning seven as he snagged the victory Sunday against Texas.

Sabathia turned in yet another stellar outing, as he's allowed just five runs over his previous four starts (19.1 innings). The 38-year-old owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 106:41 K:BB through 119.1 frames in 2018. Sabathia will draw a favorable matchup his next time out, as he lines up to face the Blue Jays on Friday.