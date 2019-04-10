Yankees' CC Sabathia: On track to return Sunday

Sabathia (knee/chest) is expected back Sunday against the White Sox, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Sabathia's start to the season has been delayed by a brief suspension as well as recovery from a pair of offseason surgeries. He has been making rehab starts for High-A Tampa and looks to be ready to go. Jonathan Loaisiga was already optioned after his start Tuesday, clearing a spot in the rotation for the veteran.

