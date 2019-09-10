Yankees' CC Sabathia: Open to postseason relief role

Sabathia (knee) suggested Monday that he is willing to work out of the bullpen in the postseason, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Sabathia has battled knee inflammation all season but is hoping he can tolerate the pain long enough to make it to the end of what is likely to be his final campaign. He'll come off the injured list to make a start Wednesday, but with the imminent return of Luis Severino (lat) and the recent revival of J.A. Happ, Sabathia appears to be the odd man out in the Yankees' playoff rotation. The 39-year-old has never made a regular-season appearance out of the bullpen, though he has pitched in relief once in the playoffs, giving up one run in 1.1 innings against Detroit in Game 5 of the 2011 ALDS.