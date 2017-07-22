Yankees' CC Sabathia: Picks up ninth win over Mariners

Sabathia (9-3) held the Mariners to one run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a victory Friday night.

Sabathia labored for this win, as he needed 98 pitches to get through just five frames. But he made the big pitches when he needed to, as Sabathia induced 12 swinging strikes and six ground balls to strand six of seven baserunners. For somebody many thought was washed up, Sabathia has been a powerful anchor for the Yankees rotation. Since May 16, Sabathia has allowed just nine earned runs in as many starts, good for a 1.62 ERA over 50 innings.