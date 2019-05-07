Yankees' CC Sabathia: Picks up win against Mariners
Sabathia (2-1) picked up the win against the Mariners on Monday giving up three earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking three as the Yankees bagged a 7-3 victory.
Sabathia wasn't particularly efficient, needing 99 pitches to make it through five innings and issuing three walks, but he did enough to pick up his second victory of the season on a day where he received a lot of early run support. The veteran is providing solid ratios through his five starts, as he's now got a 3.20 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP through 25.1 innings. He'll take on the Rays on the road in his next start on Saturday.
