Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitches 3.1 innings in return

Sabathia allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts across 3.1 innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday.

In his first appearance since Aug. 30, Sabathia didn't last long into the game but pitched fairly well. However, he still hasn't won a start since June 24 and owns a 6.75 ERA in his last eight outings. Sabathia is 5-8 with a 4.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 103.2 innings this season. Sabathia is scheduled to pitch next at home against the Angels on Wednesday.