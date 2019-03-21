Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitches in minors game
Sabathia (knee/chest) fired two innings in a minor-league game vs. Detroits Triple-A affiliate Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia tossed 26 pitches -- 21 of which were strikes -- and allowed one run on two hits while striking out three before exiting. The big southpaw has been behind schedule all spring after undergoing a pair of offseason procedures (for his heart and knee, respectively), but he remains on track to join the Yankees' rotation at some point in April -- after he serves the five-game suspension he received last September. It's unclear if Sabathia will require a brief stay on the IL before serving his suspension at this point.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Completes simulated game•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws live bullpen session•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Likely to start season on IL•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Scheduled to throw again Sunday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Bullpen session set for Friday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to retire after 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...