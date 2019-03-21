Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitches in minors game

Sabathia (knee/chest) fired two innings in a minor-league game vs. Detroits Triple-A affiliate Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sabathia tossed 26 pitches -- 21 of which were strikes -- and allowed one run on two hits while striking out three before exiting. The big southpaw has been behind schedule all spring after undergoing a pair of offseason procedures (for his heart and knee, respectively), but he remains on track to join the Yankees' rotation at some point in April -- after he serves the five-game suspension he received last September. It's unclear if Sabathia will require a brief stay on the IL before serving his suspension at this point.

