Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitches only 4.1 innings
Sabathia allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out one Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision.
Sabathia returned from a hip injury that placed him on the disabled list and the Yankees seemed to take a cautious approach with him as a result. He threw only 71 pitches and was pulled after allowing a single and subsequent passed ball in the fifth inning, spoiling his chance for a win. Sabathia has yet to pitch deeper than five innings into a game this season, but that should change if he can remain healthy.
