Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitching again Monday
Sabathia (knee/chest) is slated to pitch Monday in a simulated or minor-league game at extended spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia's rehab outing will come two days before his five-game suspension officially comes to an end. Once the suspension lapses, Sabathia is expected to shift to the 10-day injured list, but he should be ready to make his season debut at some point in the second half of April once he has sufficient time to build up for a starter's workload. The veteran southpaw hasn't reported any notable setbacks since reporting to camp behind schedule while he continued to recuperate from offseason knee and heart procedures.
