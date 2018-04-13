Yankees' CC Sabathia: Plans to return Tuesday

Sabathia (hip) is expected to return from the disabled list Tuesday in order to start against the Marlins on that day, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The veteran lefty left his previous start with hip strain, but it appears that the discomfort has largely subsided. If he is able to make this scheduled start, he would likely face off with fellow southpaw Jarlin Garcia. If Sabathia isn't ready, look for Luis Cessa to stay in the rotation for another turn.