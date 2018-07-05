Yankees' CC Sabathia: Quality start in win over Braves
Sabathia (6-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Braves, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.
It was the veteran southpaw's seventh quality start of the season, while Johan Camargo's solo shot in the sixth inning was the first homer Sabathia has served up since June 5. He'll carry a 3.02 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in Baltimore.
