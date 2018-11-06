Yankees' CC Sabathia: Re-signs with Yankees
Sabathia signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Sabathia will be return to New York for an 11th season after posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 29 starts for the Yankees in 2018. While the big southpaw isn't the pitcher he once was, he's posted a respectable 3.76 ERA over the past three seasons. The veteran hurler should have an inside track on an Opening Day rotation spot in 2019, though that could change depending on who else the Yankees bring in this offseason. Sabathis is expected to be fully healthy for spring training despite undergoing a minor knee procedure in October.
