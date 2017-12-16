Yankees' CC Sabathia: Re-signs with Yankees
Sabathia agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Yankees on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia will return for a 10th year with the Yankees following an impressive season at age 37 in 2017. The southpaw posted a 3.69 ERA and 1.27 WHIP while holding a 120:50 K:BB in 148.2 innings. The most impressive part about Sabathia's season -- besides his quality playoff performances -- was his ability to eat innings and stay healthy for the third straight season, as he notched at least 27 starts for the 12th time in 13 years as a major leaguer. He will provide another reliable arm within New York's stable, and projects as a back-end starter in the rotation for this upcoming campaign.
