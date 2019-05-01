Yankees' CC Sabathia: Reaches 3,000 K's
Sabathia (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five.
While it wasn't the result the Yankees were looking for, the loss was overshadowed when Sabathia fanned John Ryan Murphy to end the second inning, becoming only the third left-hander in MLB history to strike out 3,000 batters -- joining Hall of Famers Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson -- and the 17th pitcher overall. With that milestone out of the way, Sabathia will take a 2.66 ERA and 16:6 K:BB through 20.1 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the Mariners.
