Yankees' CC Sabathia: Receives five-game ban for 2019

Sabathia was handed a five-game suspension for throwing at Jesus Sucre in Thursday's start against the Rays. The suspension is effective for the start of the 2019 season and he will appeal, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Sabathia was ejected from the game as warnings had already been issued after Rays' pitcher Andrew Kittredge threw near Austin Romine's head. Kittredge was served a three-game suspension, also for next season. Regardless, Sabathia will be eligible to pitch for the Yankees in the postseason.