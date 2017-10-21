Yankees' CC Sabathia: Receives Game 7 start
Sabathia will toe the rubber for Game 7 against the Astros on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia was terrific for the Yankees in his Game 3 start, pitching six scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing just three hits and four walks. He will once again oppose Charlie Morton in the series-deciding contest, but this time he will be the one pitching in a hostile environment at Minute Maid Park.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: To start Game 3 of ALCS•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Would start Game 5•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Slated for Game 2 start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Blanks Blue Jays over 5.2 innings in win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Starting Saturday against Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Tosses second straight quality start•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...