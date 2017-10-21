Yankees' CC Sabathia: Receives Game 7 start

Sabathia will toe the rubber for Game 7 against the Astros on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Sabathia was terrific for the Yankees in his Game 3 start, pitching six scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing just three hits and four walks. He will once again oppose Charlie Morton in the series-deciding contest, but this time he will be the one pitching in a hostile environment at Minute Maid Park.