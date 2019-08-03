Yankees' CC Sabathia: Receives multiple injections

Sabathia received a PRP and a lubricant injection, and it will take him a few weeks to return to the rotation, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

He told Wagner that his right knee has been at an eight on a 1-10 pain scale for the past five years, so it's mostly about helping him manage the pain with an eye on him contributing in key games in September and October.

