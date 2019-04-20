Yankees' CC Sabathia: Registers first win

Sabathia (1-0) picked up the win by allowing a run (zero earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings Friday against the Royals.

The Royals scratched across a run in the third inning on a pair of errors, but Sabathia managed to toss two scoreless frames to finish off his outing. The 38-year-old lefty has yet to surrender an earned run through two starts in 2019 and has fanned eight batters over 10 innings.