Yankees' CC Sabathia: Reinstated from IL

The Yankees activated Sabathia (knee) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Red Sox.

New York cleared a spot on the active roster for Sabathia by optioning reliever Nestor Cortes to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's 5-3 win. Since Sabathia missed the minimum amount of time with right knee inflammation, it's not expected that he'll face any restrictions with his pitch count in his return to action.

