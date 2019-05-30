Yankees' CC Sabathia: Remains on track for Sunday return
Manager Aaron Boone said Sabathia (knee) remains on track to start Sunday against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia completed a bullpen with no issues Thursday, clearing the way for the southpaw to return from the 10-day injured list and rejoin the starting rotation when first eligible Sunday. Prior to landing on the shelf with knee inflammation, Sabathia compiled a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in 41.1 innings (eight starts).
