Yankees' CC Sabathia: Resting this weekend
Sabathia won't be available out of the bullpen Saturday or Sunday in order to rest, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Sabathia was expected to make one more relief appearance this weekend, but the Yankees will instead provide him a little extra rest and have him throw a simulated game Tuesday or Wednesday. The veteran southpaw has dealt with chronic knee issues throughout the season, so it's no surprise to see the team being cautious heading into the playoffs. Sabathia has made one appearance out of the bullpen so far and according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone said he's "probably" on the ALDS roster.
