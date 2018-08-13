Yankees' CC Sabathia: Sent to DL with knee inflammation
Sabathia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with right knee inflammation.
It's unclear when Sabathia picked up the injury, as the veteran had allowed just five runs over his previous four outings (19.1 innings) before landing on the shelf. The big southpaw missed some time with a knee injury last year, though it's unclear if his current issue is related. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 23 if he ultimately proves ready. In the meantime, Sonny Gray will likely slide back into the rotation in Sabathia's stead.
