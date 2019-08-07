Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set for bullpen over weekend

Sabathia (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session over the weekend, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Sabathia is set to resume mound work over the weekend after responding well to a pair of injections (PRP and lubricant) Sunday. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch, it sounds like the veteran southpaw could rejoin the Yankees' rotation as soon as next week.

