Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday

Sabathia (knee) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the Indians, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

The veteran lefty got through a bullpen session -- his second in three days -- with no issues Tuesday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation after a three-week stay on the shelf with right knee inflammation. Prior to landing on the IL, Sabathia compiled an 8.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in three second-half starts.