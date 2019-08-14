Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday
Sabathia (knee) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the Indians, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
The veteran lefty got through a bullpen session -- his second in three days -- with no issues Tuesday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation after a three-week stay on the shelf with right knee inflammation. Prior to landing on the IL, Sabathia compiled an 8.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in three second-half starts.
