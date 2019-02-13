Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to retire after 2019
Sabathia will retire following the 2019 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The veteran has enjoyed a great big-league career, compiling a 3.70 ERA and a 7.7 K/9 across 14 seasons so far. At 38 years old, Sabathia isn't the same pitcher that he once was, but he'll give the Yankees one more season in the rotation before hanging up his cleats for good. Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports that Sabathia will be slow-played to start spring training after he underwent surgery to clear up a blockage in an artery, but the lefty should be fine moving forward. He will a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing at a player at the end of last season, but after that, Sabathia will likely be full-go for New York.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...