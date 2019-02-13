Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to retire after 2019

Sabathia will retire following the 2019 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The veteran has enjoyed a great big-league career, compiling a 3.70 ERA and a 7.7 K/9 across 14 seasons so far. At 38 years old, Sabathia isn't the same pitcher that he once was, but he'll give the Yankees one more season in the rotation before hanging up his cleats for good. Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports that Sabathia will be slow-played to start spring training after he underwent surgery to clear up a blockage in an artery, but the lefty should be fine moving forward. He will a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing at a player at the end of last season, but after that, Sabathia will likely be full-go for New York.

More News
Our Latest Stories