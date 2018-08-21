Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set to start Friday

Sabathia (knee) will start Friday against the Orioles, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia is slated to rejoin the big-league rotation after a minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. The veteran southpaw will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury, as he had allowed just five runs over his previous four starts (19.1 innings).

