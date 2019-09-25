Yankees' CC Sabathia: Sharp in relief debut
Sabathia pitched one scoreless inning against the Rays on Tuesday, striking out two batters to earn a hold.
After 560 career starts, Sabathia made his first regular season relief appearance and looked entirely at ease. He needed only 13 pitches to retire three hitters, inducing a pair of strikeouts around a groundout. The dominant outing no doubt strengthened the 39-year-old's case to make the postseason roster in a bullpen role.
