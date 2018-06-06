Yankees' CC Sabathia: Sharp in Tuesday's win
Sabathia (3-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Sabathia faced just two batters above the minimum through the first five innings before giving up a solo shot to Teoscar Hernandez in the sixth. He was then taken deep by Kevin Pillar in the seventh inning and was given the hook following that frame with the Yankees holding a 4-2 lead. The two runs allowed represented a season low for Sabathia and his six strikeouts marked his highest single-game total since striking out seven Indians on May 4. He'll carry a 3.59 ERA into his upcoming start against the Nationals on Tuesday.
