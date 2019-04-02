Yankees' CC Sabathia: Should return in April

Sabathia (knee/chest) could return in mid-to-late April, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He threw four innings in a minor-league game Monday and his five-game suspension comes to an end after Tuesday's game, at which point he will be placed on the 10-day IL. Jonathan Loaisiga is joining the rotation Wednesday and should stick until Sabathia is activated in couple weeks.

