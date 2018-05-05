Yankees' CC Sabathia: Shuts down Cleveland on Friday

Sabathia has to settle for a no-decision in Friday's 7-6 win over Cleveland, scattering three hits over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The veteran left-hander turned in his best start of the season against his original club, firing 61 of 92 pitches for strikes as he lowered his ERA to 1.39. Sabathia will next take the mound Thursday at home against the Red Sox.