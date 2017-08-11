Yankees' CC Sabathia: Slated for bullpen session Sunday

Sabathia (knee) is expecting to throw a bullpen session prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Although Sabathia was placed on the DL before the Yankees hosted Boston on Friday, the southpaw is already planning on completing a bullpen session this weekend. He's claimed to have already "felt improvement" following a cortisone injection, and seems likely to return to the rotation during the fourth week of August, as the club begins a series in Detroit.