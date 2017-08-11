Yankees' CC Sabathia: Slated for bullpen session Sunday
Sabathia (knee) is expecting to throw a bullpen session prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Although Sabathia was placed on the DL before the Yankees hosted Boston on Friday, the southpaw is already planning on completing a bullpen session this weekend. He's claimed to have already "felt improvement" following a cortisone injection, and seems likely to return to the rotation during the fourth week of August, as the club begins a series in Detroit.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lands on disabled list•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Unlikely to make next start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: MRI comes back clean•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Injures knee Tuesday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 4.1 innings against Rays•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Picks up ninth win over Mariners•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...