Yankees' CC Sabathia: Slated to return Saturday

Sabathia (chest/knee) will start Saturday against the White Sox, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sabathia was originally slated to start Sunday's series finale, but his 2019 big-league debut will come a day earlier than expected. Jonathan Loaisiga was sent to the minors earlier in the week to clear a spot in the starting rotation for Sabathia.

More News
Our Latest Stories