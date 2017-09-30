Yankees' CC Sabathia: Starting Saturday against Blue Jays
Sabathia is starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
This was a late call by the Yankees, just hours before first pitch, as Jaime Garcia had been listed as the confirmed starter earlier in the day. Sabathia has a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 21.2 innings over four starts this month. He is a worthwhile option for owners chasing wins and strikeouts in the final days of the regular season.
