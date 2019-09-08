Yankees' CC Sabathia: Starting Wednesday in Detroit

Sabathia (knee) will come off the injured list to start Wednesday's game in Detroit and will be piggybacked by Domingo German, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

While it's good to hear that Sabathia feels up to returning to the rotation, the fact German will come in after him suggests that the veteran lefty won't go deep enough to qualify for the win. Indeed, he has not logged five-plus innings since July 16. He has given up 18 earned runs in 18.1 innings in five starts over that stretch.