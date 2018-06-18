Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out 10 in loss to Rays

Sabathia (4-2) allowed three runs on 10 hits and one walk across 7.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rays. He struck out 10.

All of the major damage to Sabathia's ledger came in the second inning, when he allowed three runs on four hits, with an additional runner getting thrown out at home. He'd posted more than five strikeouts just twice on the season heading in, but he somewhat surprisingly racked up double-digit punchouts for the first time since August of 2016. Overall Sabathia has pitched well of late, posting a 2.84 ERA over 25.1 total innings over his last four starts. He'll take a solid 3.30 ERA into Friday's matchup with this same Rays club.