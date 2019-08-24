Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out seven in loss

Sabathia (5-8) took the loss Saturday, pitching four innings and giving up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Sabathia was able to keep the Dodgers off the board except for a two-run homer by Justin Turner in the third inning, but still has not not completed five innings since July 16. The left-hander avoided major damage though, and did help his cause by striking out seven of the 18 batters he faced. Sabathia will take a 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 94:34 K:BB into his next start Friday at home against Oakland.