Yankees' CC Sabathia: Strikes out three in no-decision
Sabathia returned from the injured list to throw five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out three.
Sabathia's only blemish was a third-inning single by Jose Rondon as he sailed through five innings on just 62 pitches. The 38-year-old was pulled after the fifth since it was his first appearance of the season. Sabathia will look to build upon this outstanding effort in his next outing, now scheduled for Friday at home versus the Royals.
