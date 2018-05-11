Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles against Red Sox
Sabathia allowed four earned runs on nine hits while striking out five across four innings Thursday against the Red Sox.
This was never a good matchup for Sabathia, as he relies on pitching around the plate too much to consistently beat a lineup like the Red Sox. His outing was likely cut short by an inning thanks to a moderate rain delay, but he wouldn't have been able to pitch deep enough to salvage the start. He's no longer mowing down batters via the strikeout, but has shown he is capable of limiting hard contact and pitching deep into games in the right matchup.
