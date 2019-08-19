Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles in return

Sabathia (5-7) allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts across three innings Sunday while taking a loss against the Indians.

Pitching for the first time since July 27, Sabathia wasn't exactly sharp, averaging a free pass per inning and giving up a three-run homer. Sabathia has lost three straight starts, which has raised his ERA close to a run. He owns a 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 93.1 innings this season. Sabathia will face a potent Dodgers lineup next on the road Saturday.