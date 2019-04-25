Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles through five innings
Sabathia gave up four earned runs on six hits with no walks while striking out three through five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.
Sabathia gave up five runs but only four of them were earned after a Gary Sanchez error on a sacrifice bunt. After allowing four walks in his last start, the 38-year-old didn't offer a free pass, but he did surrender three home runs. The left-hander has a 1-0 record with a 2.40 ERA through three starts this season. Sabathia will get his next start Tuesday in Arizona.
