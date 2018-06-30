Yankees' CC Sabathia: Stymies Red Sox in Friday's win

Sabathia (5-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five in an 8-1 victory over the Red Sox.

The left-hander threw 62 of 97 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth quality start of the season. Sabathia's 3.02 ERA on the year is strong, but he's been even better lately, putting together a 1.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 32.2 innings in June. He'll look to keep things rolling Wednesday at home against the Braves.