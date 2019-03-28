Yankees' CC Sabathia: Suspension begins Thursday
The Yankees officially placed Sabathia (knee/chest) on the MLB's suspended list Thursday.
Sabathia wasn't going to be available for Opening Day after he reported to spring training behind his fellow pitchers while recovering from an offseason heart procedure and knee scope. As a result, the Yankees decided it was best to have Sabathia serve his five-game suspension -- which he received for intentionally throwing at a batter in his final regular-season start of 2018 -- right off the bat. Once the suspension comes to an end following the Yankees' April 2 game against the Orioles, Sabathia will likely shift to the 10-day injured list. The team is still optimistic he'll be back to full strength and ready to rejoin the rotation by the end of April.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will serve suspension first•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Pitches in minors game•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Completes simulated game•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throws live bullpen session•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Likely to start season on IL•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Scheduled to throw again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...