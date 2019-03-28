Yankees' CC Sabathia: Suspension begins Thursday

The Yankees officially placed Sabathia (knee/chest) on the MLB's suspended list Thursday.

Sabathia wasn't going to be available for Opening Day after he reported to spring training behind his fellow pitchers while recovering from an offseason heart procedure and knee scope. As a result, the Yankees decided it was best to have Sabathia serve his five-game suspension -- which he received for intentionally throwing at a batter in his final regular-season start of 2018 -- right off the bat. Once the suspension comes to an end following the Yankees' April 2 game against the Orioles, Sabathia will likely shift to the 10-day injured list. The team is still optimistic he'll be back to full strength and ready to rejoin the rotation by the end of April.

