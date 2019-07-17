Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes another no-decision

Sabathia allowed three run on five hits and zero walks across six innings during Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Rays. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.

Sabathia pitched well Tuesday but missed out on the win since the Yankees' offense didn't take the lead and bust things open until a six-run eighth inning. The veteran southpaw has delivered four straight quality starts and has a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB in that stretch. Sabathia lines up to start Sunday versus the Rockies.