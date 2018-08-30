Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes loss despite quality start against ChiSox

Sabathia (7-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six as the Yankees were downed 4-1 by the White Sox.

The veteran southpaw delivered his third straight quality start and 10th of the season, but the Yankees' bats couldn't provide Sabathia with any support. He'll take a 3.36 ERA into his next outing Monday in Oakland.