Yankees' CC Sabathia: Takes loss despite solid outing
Sabathia (4-3) was tagged with the loss against the Rays on Friday, going 5.1 innings and allowing two runs (one earned). He coughed up nine hits, walked one and struck out four.
The southpaw labored a bit, recording 59 strikes on 92 pitches, but Sabathia's cutter was working as he generated eight swinging strikes within 31 offerings. The Yankees fell short on run support while being stymied by the Rays' bullpen game, however, keeping the big man out of the win column. Sabathia, who's allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five outings, will next take the hill Wednesday in a road clash with the Phillies.
